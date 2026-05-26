What does a credit score enquiry really mean for you?

It often starts with a message that makes people pause. An SMS arrives saying a credit enquiry has been made on the credit report. An email follows with the same update.
For someone who recently applied for a loan or credit card, it may seem routine. For everyone else, it raises immediate questions: Who checked my report? Why? Does this hurt my credit score?
These questions matter more than ever. Borrowing has gone almost entirely digital — a credit card application, a personal loan, or an instalment-based purchase can be initiated in minutes on an app.
The process feels smooth and instant. Yet behind that convenience, lenders still carry out formal checks before making a decision. One of those checks is a review of your credit report — and that review is recorded as a credit enquiry.