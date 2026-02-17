Financial DNA: Why your credit score is the new social currency
Summary
At the Mint Money Festival 2026, CRIF Highmark’s Ramkumar Rajashekaran explained how credit scores now influence everything—from loans and insurance to jobs and even marriage.
Credit score has evolved into a vital part of an Indian’s digital “DNA". That was the central message from Ramkumar Rajashekaran, whole-time director of CRIF Highmark, at the Mint Money Festival 2026.
