Do you use a credit card regularly and happen to delay your bill payment at times? You should remember that the negative information with regards to your credit card and personal loan can stay on your credit report for longer than you can imagine.

Not many may be aware that the information regarding default or delay may stay on your credit information for as long as seven years.

This applies to bureaus such as CIBIL, CRIF High Mark and Experian, thus impacting your credit score.

These are key points one should remember about the tenure for which negative information stays on the credit report

Key points to remember Delay in payments: Remain on your credit report for up to seven years from the date of the missed payment, even if you later pay the balance.

Defaults: This information stays on your credit report for up to seven years from the date of the first default.

Settling for lower amount: If you settle your bill or debt for lower than the full amount, this can stay on your credit report for as long as seven years.

Bankruptcies: Details about bankruptcy can stay on your credit report for as long as seven years from the date of discharge.

Court decision: Civil court judgments related to loans can also stay on your credit report for up to seven years.

It’s vital to note that while negative information stays on your credit report for a certain period, its impact on your credit score usually declines over time.

Also, positive credit behaviour, such as making timely payments and managing your credit responsibly, can help improve your credit score over time.

Impact of negative information on credit report Negative information on your credit report can impact your credit score for as long as it remains on the report, which is typically up to seven years in India. However, the severity of the impact usually lessens over time.

Credit scoring models: Credit scoring models consider various factors, including payment history, amount you owe, length of credit history, credit mix, and new credit.

The negative information such as late payments or defaults, impacts these factors directly, triggering a lower credit score.

Significance of information: While negative information stays on your report for seven years, its impact on your credit score is typically strongest in the initial years.