Credit score: From 550 to 750, you can raise it without increase in income

Credit score has less to do with your income and more about credit behaviour. Even with a lower income, you could have a high credit score and vice versa. We explain this in detail here

MintGenie Team
Published15 Sep 2025, 05:04 PM IST
There is a popular misconception that increase in credit score is directly proportional to increase in income. In reality, it is far from true. Someone with a high income may have a poor credit score. And conversely, someone with a low income could also enjoy an impressive credit score.

Your score is actually a reflection of your credit behaviour and not financial status at all.

Therefore, if someone has a poor credit score need to change the credit behaviour instead of focusing on raising the income. These are some of the useful tips to increase your score without any change in income.

Credit score: Follow these tips to improve it

I. Clear dues: Make sure you first clear all your dues. There could be some credit card bill which you have not paid or some car loan EMI which got delayed.

II. Multiple loans: Refrain from applying for too many loans. Each time you apply for it, it leads to a hard inquiry which causes an adverse impact on your credit score.

III. Credit utilisation: Bring your credit utilisation lower than 30 percent. If you have used your credit limit more than half, make sure to bring it down.

IV. Credit mix: Maintain a healthy ratio between secured and unsecured loan. For instance, if you have only one category of loan, try to get the second category of loan as well. This is considered a healthy credit mix.

V. Expert advice: You could take advice of some credit expert to follow a bespoke advice on improving your credit score.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

MintgenieCredit Score
