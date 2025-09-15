Credit score: From 550 to 750, you can raise it without increase in income

There is a popular misconception that increase in credit score is directly proportional to increase in income. In reality, it is far from true. Someone with a high income may have a poor credit score. And conversely, someone with a low income could also enjoy an impressive credit score.

Your score is actually a reflection of your credit behaviour and not financial status at all.

Therefore, if someone has a poor credit score need to change the credit behaviour instead of focusing on raising the income. These are some of the useful tips to increase your score without any change in income.

Credit score: Follow these tips to improve it I. Clear dues: Make sure you first clear all your dues. There could be some credit card bill which you have not paid or some car loan EMI which got delayed.

II. Multiple loans: Refrain from applying for too many loans. Each time you apply for it, it leads to a hard inquiry which causes an adverse impact on your credit score.

III. Credit utilisation: Bring your credit utilisation lower than 30 percent. If you have used your credit limit more than half, make sure to bring it down.

IV. Credit mix: Maintain a healthy ratio between secured and unsecured loan. For instance, if you have only one category of loan, try to get the second category of loan as well. This is considered a healthy credit mix.

V. Expert advice: You could take advice of some credit expert to follow a bespoke advice on improving your credit score.