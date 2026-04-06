A credit score is a three-digit numeric value ranging from 300 to 900 that assesses a borrower's creditworthiness. It is calculated using algorithms that evaluate various aspects of an individual’s credit behaviour, including (but not limited to) repayment history, credit utilisation ratio, number of credit accounts, age of credit lines, and frequency of credit inquiries.
Why your credit score matters in your home loan journey
SummaryA good credit score not only facilitates access to credit but also serves as a comprehensive indicator of an individual's financial behaviour and reliability, effectively functioning as a financial resume.
A credit score is a three-digit numeric value ranging from 300 to 900 that assesses a borrower's creditworthiness. It is calculated using algorithms that evaluate various aspects of an individual’s credit behaviour, including (but not limited to) repayment history, credit utilisation ratio, number of credit accounts, age of credit lines, and frequency of credit inquiries.
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