Why your credit score matters in your home loan journey

Conversely, a weak credit score can severely impair an individual’s ability to secure a home loan. It indicates elevated credit risk, prompting financial institutions to apply more stringent underwriting norms. These may include requirements for additional documentation, collateral details, income proofs, and mandates for co-applicants or guarantors. Such measures serve as mitigants to offset the perceived risk associated with a non-satisfactory repayment history, as indicated by a low credit score.