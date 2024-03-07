How do late payments affect your CIBIL score? MintGenie explains
Making payments beyond the due date indicates to lenders that you may be a higher credit risk because you have not been able to meet your financial obligations on time.
Not only defaults, even late payments can have a significant adverse impact on your CIBIL score, since it is a measure of your creditworthiness. Your CIBIL score is calculated based on a number of factors such as payment history, credit utilisation, length of credit history, new credit inquiries and types of credit accounts.