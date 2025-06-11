Credit Score: How does checking credit report regularly help you maintain a healthy credit score?

Every credit user is recommended to regularly check their credit score so that one can take corrective action as soon as an anomaly is spotted. There are a number of advantages to checking credit score every year. Let us understand more about this. It is a common perception that unnecessarily checking the credit score leads to an adverse impact on it.

Therefore, one should check the credit score from time to time and keep an eye on what is working and work is not with regards to your credit behaviour. These are some of the advantages of checking your credit score on a regular basis.

Regularly checking credit score has these advantages 1. Check financial health: Your credit score shows your creditworthiness and financial behaviour. Timely checking your score helps you understand where you stand and whether you are improving or sliding the curve.

2. Spot errors early: Errors in your credit report (such as incorrect balances, reporting late payments wrongly) can adversely impact your score. Checking regularly enables you to spot and dispute errors spontaneously.

3. Curb identity theft: Unanticipated changes in your credit score or unfamiliar accounts may indicate fraud. Monitoring your score can help you detect identity theft early and take corrective action.

4. Raise loan eligibility: In case you are planning to apply for a loan or credit card, checking the credit score can help you gauge your chances of approval and take steps to boost your score beforehand.

5. Good financial decisions: Knowing your credit score can guide you make responsible borrowing decisions such as choosing low-interest loans or understanding when not to take on more debt.