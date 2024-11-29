Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Credit Score: How late payments can ruin your financial reputation

    Credit Score: Timely payments enhance your credit score, while missed payments can drastically reduce it, affecting loan eligibility. Late payments remain on credit reports for 36 months, and regaining a good score requires time and consistent effort.

    Toshank Bhardwaj
    Published29 Nov 2024, 01:47 PM IST
    Credit Score: Late payments of EMIs and credit card bills can lower your credit score drastically
    Credit Score: Late payments of EMIs and credit card bills can lower your credit score drastically

    A credit score is very important while applying for credit cards or loans as it plays an important role in determining your eligibility. This score indicates your creditworthiness which helps the lender determine the risk in offering you a loan. 

    If you pay your EMIs and bills on time it will help gradually increase your credit score. Otherwise a single missed payment may bring it down. Let us understand how late payments can affect your credit score.

    Understanding late payments

    Lenders provide you with some time within which you are expected to pay back the loan or the credit card bill. Failing to meet this deadline leads to inclusion of the delayed payments in CIBIL report. If a payment is missed or delayed, the credit score decreases. You must note that post this, it will take a considerable amount of time to regain your credit score.

    This is nearly always viewed as a negative aspect by the lenders as they analyze your eligibility for the specific loan or credit card. Many lenders consider this as high-risk as it reduces the guarantee of getting the amount back in time. On the other hand, early payments give lenders confidence that you are capable of repaying the loan within the specified time.

    Lenders have a specific criteria on penalties against failure to repay the EMIs. In the case of credit card bills, if you fail to repay on time, the interest rate will be added to the amount with every consecutive day. It is important to note that the interest rate on credit cards is even higher than that of a personal loan.

    Also Read | Credit Score: What is it and how does it affect your loan approval?

    Impact of late payments on your credit score

    Negative impact on credit score: A single missed payment reduces the credit score and in turn limits your chances of getting a future loan or a credit card.

    Credit report reflection: Late or missed payments also remain on the credit report for a minimum of 36 months and portrays you with poor borrowing habits.

    Minor defaults: Payments due but not yet overdue, that is, payments that are less than 90 days past due. These reduce your credit score although they can become better again if payments are resumed on time.

    Major defaults: Any amount of payment outstanding for a period of more than 90 days are categorised as non-performing assets (NPAs). These substantially lower your credit score, getting back to 750+ becomes tough, and your creditworthiness decreases.

    Multiple defaults:In case of multiple loans existing and you fail to make timely payments in more than one EMIs, your credit score will be drastically impacted.

    Also Read | Bad credit score? Here’s what it means and how to improve it fast

    Conclusion

    If you want to avoid such late payment charges and want to stay consistent with your credit score, then consistency is the key. You need to ensure that you stay ahead of your bills and always pay credit card bills in one go rather than paying a minimum amount so that you can avoid unnecessary burden.

    To ensure that you have your finances in line for loans, it is advisable that you use an EMI calculator to take a note of your EMIs and how much burden you will be incurring post the loan. You should make sure that you always borrow the amount which is capable of repaying and not take any extra amount which can lead you to any debt traps.

    You should always remember that credit scores can get worse easily, however, making them better will take a lot of time and consistency. Hence, make sure you always consider all aspects and make informed decisions.

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:29 Nov 2024, 01:47 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit Score: How late payments can ruin your financial reputation

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    01:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.75 (4.67%)

    Adani Power share price

    560.50
    01:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.05%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.15
    01:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.7 (1.19%)

    Tata Motors share price

    785.90
    01:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    6.05 (0.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,040.00
    01:38 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    71.55 (7.39%)

    Praj Industries share price

    842.55
    01:39 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    46.65 (5.86%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    562.70
    01:39 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    11.25 (2.04%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,952.20
    01:39 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    55.75 (1.14%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    904.20
    01:39 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -82.75 (-8.38%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    350.95
    01:39 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -22.65 (-6.06%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    763.80
    01:39 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-4.11%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,059.10
    01:37 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -35.05 (-3.2%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan share price

    982.00
    01:39 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    87.85 (9.82%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    265.30
    01:39 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    19.7 (8.02%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,040.00
    01:38 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    71.55 (7.39%)

    Praj Industries share price

    842.55
    01:39 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    46.65 (5.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.