Credit score: How often should you check it and why?
It is usually recommended to check credit score at least once in a year, however, if you’re actively monitoring your credit or planning to make a major financial decision then you may want to check it more regularly.
It is advisable to check your credit score regularly to stay informed about your financial health and to spot any errors or fraudulent activity. Most experts recommend checking your credit score at least once in a year.
