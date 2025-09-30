Credit Score: How to protect yourself from digital threats? Explainer

Credit score is not merely a three-digit number any more — it is a projection of your financial identity. It influences everything from loan approvals to job opportunities, serving as a digital footprint of your reliability. But with the rise of cyber threats, this identity is under constant siege.

Digital threats may come in many forms, but identity theft remains the primary culprit affecting credit scores. Cybercriminals steal personal information such as bank details, or login credentials— through phishing emails, malware, or massive data breaches.

Once obtained, this data is used to open fraudulent accounts, rack up debt, or even sell on the dark web, tanking your credit score in the process.

Common threats include: >> Phishing and spear phishing: Deceptive emails or texts mimicking trusted sources to trick you into revealing sensitive info.

>> Data breaches: Large-scale hacks on companies, exposing millions of records. In 2025, experts predict breaches will cost businesses an average of $4.45 million globally.

>> AI-Powered scams: Advanced tools that create realistic deepfakes or personalised attacks.

These threats don't just steal money; they erode your financial identity, making recovery a lengthy ordeal.

How to to safeguard your credit score Monitor your credit regularly: At the outset, you should check your free weekly credit reports and track your score for unexplained changes

Freeze your credit: You may put a free credit freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion to block new accounts from being opened in your name.

Use strong passwords and MFA: You can change passwords on a regular basis and enable multi-factor authentication on all financial accounts

Enable alerts: Set up notifications for account activity and use online banking to remain alert.

Destroy sensitive documents: You should destroy physical papers with personal info and stay cautious with social media privacy settings.

Install security software: Last but not the least, you should keep devices updated with antivirus, automatic patches, and ad blockers to fend off malware.

