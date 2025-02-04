Bankruptcy is a consequence of financial distresses like job losses, business losses, loss of wealth. Bankruptcy impacts one's credit score immensely, generally the credit score also drops by 100-200 points or even more depending on case to case basis.

What happens after bankruptcy? The bankruptcy record once it is marked stays on the credit report of an individual for 7-10 years. This hence makes it difficult to secure personal loans or get credit in the future.

Still, rebuilding one's credit score is achievable with sincere discipline. All one needs to do is to follow a systematic approach in a strategic way.

You need to repay your personal loans EMIs carefully along with ensuring that you don't skip any of the payment dates.

What are the steps to rebuild your credit score? It is important to understand that a credit score is determined by credit bureaus such as CRIF High Mark based on credit history and repayment behavior. Following are some important points to keep in mind to try to rebuild your credit score:

Constantly checking your credit report One should obtain his or her free annual credit report to identify the shortcomings and errors impacting the score. This can give insights on ways one can improve his or her credit score.

Always practice good credit habits Clearing bills on time. As payment history accounts for 35% of one's credit score.

Focus on keeping credit utilization in check by only using a small portion.

Building an emergency fund to handle sudden unavoidable expenses.

Ensure that the dependence on taking loans is eliminated.

Focus on wealth conservation, sensible financial management. Always use secured credit cards and loan disbursement platforms: Apply for a secure and trustworthy credit card or credit builder loan.

Focus on demonstration of responsible credit usage.

Make consistent and timely payments to establish trust with lenders.

Leverage with a co-signer or authorized user of accounts.

A financially stable co-signer can help in rebuilding your credit and trust. Avoid credit repair scams at all costs If you are facing a difficult credit situation try to understand your mistakes. Consider talking to registered finance professionals. A simple example can be SEBI registered investment advisors.

It is also important to avoid committing the past mistakes again. Focus on fixing your credit independently. Never fall for any credit repair service to fix your credit score.