Credit Score: How to rebuild your credit score after bankruptcy?

One should obtain his or her free annual credit report to identity the short comings and errors impacting the score. This can give insights on ways one can improve his or her credit score.

Shivam Shukla
Published4 Feb 2025, 10:32 AM IST
A credit score, a three-digit number, reflects an individual’s creditworthiness. It is determined by credit bureaus such as CRIF High Mark based on credit history and repayment behaviour

Bankruptcy is a consequence of financial distresses like job losses, business losses, loss of wealth. Bankruptcy impacts one's credit score immensely, generally the credit score also drops by 100-200 points or even more depending on case to case basis.

What happens after bankruptcy?

The bankruptcy record once it is marked stays on the credit report of an individual for 7-10 years. This hence makes it difficult to secure personal loans or get credit in the future.

Also Read | Credit Score: How to achieve a car loan approval even with a low credit score?

Still, rebuilding one's credit score is achievable with sincere discipline. All one needs to do is to follow a systematic approach in a strategic way.

You need to repay your personal loans EMIs carefully along with ensuring that you don't skip any of the payment dates.

What are the steps to rebuild your credit score?

It is important to understand that a credit score is determined by credit bureaus such as CRIF High Mark based on credit history and repayment behavior. Following are some important points to keep in mind to try to rebuild your credit score:

Constantly checking your credit report

One should obtain his or her free annual credit report to identify the shortcomings and errors impacting the score. This can give insights on ways one can improve his or her credit score.

Always practice good credit habits

  • Clearing bills on time. As payment history accounts for 35% of one's credit score.
  • Focus on keeping credit utilization in check by only using a small portion.
  • Building an emergency fund to handle sudden unavoidable expenses.
  • Ensure that the dependence on taking loans is eliminated.
  • Focus on wealth conservation, sensible financial management.

Always use secured credit cards and loan disbursement platforms:

  • Apply for a secure and trustworthy credit card or credit builder loan.
  • Focus on demonstration of responsible credit usage.
  • Make consistent and timely payments to establish trust with lenders.
  • Leverage with a co-signer or authorized user of accounts.
  • A financially stable co-signer can help in rebuilding your credit and trust.

Avoid credit repair scams at all costs

If you are facing a difficult credit situation try to understand your mistakes. Consider talking to registered finance professionals. A simple example can be SEBI registered investment advisors.

Also Read | How to increase Experian credit score? Here are 6 key tips

It is also important to avoid committing the past mistakes again. Focus on fixing your credit independently. Never fall for any credit repair service to fix your credit score.

Therefore, these are some of the steps that one can take to ensure that he or she is able to rebuild his or her credit score after falling into bankruptcy. It is a given that the process of improving your credit profile after bankruptcy is long, still with devotion and sincere hard work things are bound to improve.

 

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit Score: How to rebuild your credit score after bankruptcy?
First Published:4 Feb 2025, 10:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget