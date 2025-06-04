Low credit score? Here's how to still get that home loan and fix your finances.
A low credit score doesn't necessarily preclude access to financing, thanks to progressive financial instruments such as mortgage-guarantee-backed home loans. But these are no substitute for sound credit behaviour.
A credit score is a three-digit number from 300 to 900 that represents a borrower's creditworthiness. It is calculated using algorithms that evaluate various aspects of an individual’s credit behaviour, including but not limited to repayment history, credit utilisation ratio (the percentage of your total available revolving credit that you are currently using), number of credit accounts, age of credit lines, and frequency of credit inquiries.