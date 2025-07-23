How you can rebuild your credit score after defaults and missed card payments

I’m 32 years old, and my spouse and I plan to move in together soon, with the eventual goal of buying a home. I recently discovered that my credit score is significantly lower than hers due to past loan defaults and missed credit card payments. I’m concerned about the financial implications of this. How can I address the issue and rebuild financial trust? A credit score plays a critical role in determining loan eligibility and the terms you are offered by financial institutions. When one partner has a significantly lower score, it can affect joint borrowing capacity and the ability to access loans on favourable terms.

The good news is that credit scores are not permanent; they can be improved over time through consistent and responsible financial behaviour. Access your credit report and examine it carefully. Ensure that all the information is accurate and up to date. If you spot any unfamiliar or suspicious accounts, report them immediately; these could be signs of identity theft or fraud, which can also negatively impact your score if left unaddressed.

Since your credit score has been affected by past loan defaults and missed credit card payments, focus on resolving those accounts first. If any loans or cards are still outstanding or in collections, consider contacting the lender or collection agency to explore settlement options or repayment plans. Many institutions are willing to work with customers who show a willingness to repay. Once resolved, ensure you get a closure or settlement letter for your records. Even partial repayment, when officially acknowledged, can help reduce the negative impact over time.

It is also important to understand that lenders typically evaluate repayment behaviour over the most recent 36 months. This means your credit score will gradually improve as these older issues move out of the active review window, provided you demonstrate strong repayment behaviour going forward. While these past incidents may still appear in your credit report, their impact on your score diminishes if you remain consistent with your payments.

Focus on paying all existing EMIs and credit card bills on time and keep your credit utilisation low. Avoid applying for unnecessary new credit. This approach will not only improve your score over time but also help you build long-term financial trust.