A few taps can get you a personal loan. But if you end up with several loans, missed EMIs and a falling credit score, figuring out what went wrong—and what to fix first—can be much harder. That is creating a market for paid credit-health services that promise to do more than simply show borrowers their credit score.
Should you pay to fix your falling credit score?
SummaryPaid credit services promise to explain falling scores, flag unfamiliar accounts and offer personalized guidance. But when does that advice add enough value to justify the fee?
A few taps can get you a personal loan. But if you end up with several loans, missed EMIs and a falling credit score, figuring out what went wrong—and what to fix first—can be much harder. That is creating a market for paid credit-health services that promise to do more than simply show borrowers their credit score.
About the Author
Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.
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