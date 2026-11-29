A credit score of 630 can make it harder for an individual to secure new loans and credit cards. This is because lending institutions may consider borrowers with lower credit scores riskier applicants and might hesitate to approve their debt applications without conducting intensive scrutiny.

Such a score can also impact the overall borrowing costs and loan terms. As a consequence, such applicants might experience limited flexibility from their respective lending institutions due to slightly weak credit scores and overall creditworthiness.

Still, improving a weak credit score is a task that can be accomplished with a fundamental understanding of credit, timely repayments, responsible credit use, and a few consistent changes.

What do the experts say on dealing with such a situation? Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle, explained this in detail, stating, "A score around 630 usually points to a few fixable habits, so start by reading your credit report for errors or old accounts that are wrongly marked as overdue and dispute them promptly.”

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He further added, “Then work on the fundamentals: pay every EMI and card bill on time and keep your reported utilisation low by paying down balances before the statement date. Avoid applying for several loans or cards in a short window, because each hard inquiry can pull the score down. Keep an active credit account in regular use, since steady, on-time behaviour builds a record over time. As a retail credit card issuer through zagg.money, we see scores improve steadily when cardholders stay consistent. Give it a few reporting cycles."

Furthermore, Kundan Shahi, Founder, Zavo ( a loan repayment and settlement platform), added, "A credit score around 630 is an opportunity to reassess your credit habits rather than despair. Begin by checking your credit report for any errors, making all your EMI and card payments on time, reducing your outstanding card balances, and avoiding applying for multiple loans. If you can, keep your older accounts open and allow time for such improvements to come."

With these observations in mind, let us discuss simple yet effective steps borrowers can take to improve their credit scores.

5 steps to improve your credit score 1. Check your credit report: Borrowers should obtain their credit reports from their respective credit bureaus and check them for any errors, omissions, incorrect personal details, or duplication of accounts. If any mistakes are found, they should be disputed through the appropriate channels.

2. Never miss payment deadlines: Make sure that you pay all your EMIs and credit card bills on time by their respective due dates. Set up reminders or automatic payments to avoid delays that could affect your repayment history.

3. Keep credit utilisation low: Avoid exhausting your credit card limit completely and handle it in a responsible manner. Ideally, keep utilisation below 30% by paying outstanding balances regularly.

4. Limit fresh credit applications: Multiple loan or credit card applications within a short period can lead to repeated ‘hard inquiries’ or checks. This can clearly portray an individual as a ‘credit-hungry’ borrower. That is why apply only when necessary.

5. Preserve older credit accounts: Older accounts such as credit cards and ongoing loans that have been paid on a consistent basis for years can contribute to a longer credit history. Keep them open where practical and use them responsibly.