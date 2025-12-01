Credit score vs credit card interest rates: What lenders don’t tell you

Your credit score plays a crucial role in how lending institutions and card issuers calculate borrowing costs. As financial institutions in the country have now started to strategically rely on data-driven risk assessments, a strong credit score, generally a score over 750, can assist in securing better credit card terms, conditions and interest rates.
Leading credit bureaus such as CIBIL, CRIF High Mark, Equifax and Experian provide customers with their updated credit scores. The basic range of credit scores provided by these rating agencies is between 300 to 900. Furthermore, any score below 650 is considered a weak credit score, indicating poor financial management.
Credit card interest rates in the country often range between 30-42% per annum. They primarily depend on a host of factors such as banks' lending rules, customers' risk profile, past payment history, along other similar factors.
A credit score, simply put, is how reliable and trustworthy a borrower is to handle debt. Lending institutions link interest rates to credit scores to make the process of credit card eligibility and lending more robust and financially robust.
Better scores translate into more comfort and confidence for the lending institution. Thus resulting in competitive interest rates, special offers and lucrative rebates on credit cards.
To ensure that you can keep your borrowing costs in proper check, you should:
In conclusion, aspiring credit card applicants should understand the risks of credit cards before applying for any new card. All credit cards come with inherent risks such as high-interest debt, threat of overspending, potential of credit score damage, and possibility of credit card fraud, along with exorbitant fees to make the entire credit card usage experience difficult.
