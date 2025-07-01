Credit score warning! 7 habits that can lower your rating and affect loan approvals

In recent times, the importance of a high credit score has grown exponentially. Due to regulatory changes and stricter lending norms, a strong credit score and a healthy credit profile are no longer optional. They are, in fact, essential for getting personal loans, credit cards, and even securing favourable interest rates on various other credit products.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently introduced mandates for lenders to update credit bureau records every 15 days, aiming to promote transparency and accountability in the system. This simply means that both positive and negative financial behaviours are reflected much faster than earlier. This makes it important for borrowers to avoid habits that can instantly result in damaging their credit scores.
Elucidating on the same, Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, says, “Earlier, we counted every rupee by hand and spent with caution. Today, tap and go spending leads to overspending, missed payments and overuse of credit. These habits may feel small, but instantly begin to damage your credit score. Overusing your credit limit, taking multiple loans or closing old cards only makes it worse.”
Considering the above, let us look at seven habits that can instantly hurt your credit score, making future personal loans and credit cards more difficult and complicated to secure.
Financial professionals, along with credit bureaus, highlight several common habits that can rapidly erode a person's creditworthiness:
Therefore, to maintain a robust credit profile, it is important to monitor your credit score regularly, pay bills on time, use credit cards responsibly, check your own credit utilisation regularly, and raise disputes against any discrepancies in your credit score promptly.
Discipline in financial management and consistent knowledge building in the same direction can go a long way to help you navigate economic uncertainty. Hence, avoiding these seven habits is the first step you can take toward safeguarding your credit score, maintaining a healthy credit profile and unlocking better financial opportunities in the nation.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article is intended to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. Please consult a certified financial advisor before making any credit decision.
