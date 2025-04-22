Credit Score: Why should you check it at least once a year? Here are 7 key reasons

It is recommended that you check your credit report regularly—at least once a year—so that you can spot any mistakes or fraud in the report and rectify them.

MintGenie Team
Updated22 Apr 2025, 09:49 PM IST
It is highly recommended that you check your credit score on a regular basis. This can help you spot any errors in the report.
It is highly recommended that you check your credit score on a regular basis. This can help you spot any errors in the report.

If you hold a credit card or have a running personal loan, it is recommended that you check your credit score from time to time. Typically, one should check the credit report at least once a year to stay abreast of one's creditworthiness.

The following are the key reasons why one must check their credit score from time to time.

Check your credit score: 7 key reasons

I. Optimum interest rate: When your credit score is high, you can bargain for a low interest rate. And conversely, when your credit score is low, you can bargain for a high interest rate.

II. Spot an error: In case you spot a mistake in your report, you can approach the credit information company to get the mistake rectified.

III. Steps to improve your score: Sometimes, you need to take steps to improve your credit score, such as improving the credit mix or lowering the credit utilisation ratio. You can learn these things only by checking your credit score on a regular basis.

IV. Get to know about the fraud: If someone has opened a loan or credit card using your documents—although there is a remote possibility of this—it will reflect on your report. An annual check can help you catch any such fraud as early as possible and act upon it as well.

V. Know where you stand: Your credit score has a bearing on your ability to obtain loans or credit cards. As you check your score, you can find out if your score is excellent, average or bad.

VI. Aids in financial planning: Checking your credit on a regular basis can help you keep track of your progress if you are trying to build or repair your credit. It gives you a peek into how your financial habits influence your score.

Also Read | How to connect with RBL credit card customer care? A complete guide

VII. Soft inquiry: Unlike the popular perception, checking the credit score does not lead to loss of score. Checking the score leads to soft inquiry which does not adversely impact the credit score.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Checking your Credit Score is absolutely Free!
Enter Mobile Number
Enter Full Name as per PAN*

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCredit Score: Why should you check it at least once a year? Here are 7 key reasons
MoreLess
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.