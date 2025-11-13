Credit scores are lowered by late payments more than by number of credit cards and loans
Confused about credit scores? Bhushan Padkil, SVP at TransUnion CIBIL, breaks down the key factors that affect your score and debunks common myths. Understand the importance of timely payments, balanced borrowing, and how to monitor your credit effectively.
Understanding how credit scores work can be confusing, with plenty of mixed information floating around. In this interview with Mint, Bhushan Padkil, SVP and head-DTC business at credit information company TransUnion CIBIL, clears the air on what truly affects credit scores and how missed payments and multiple enquiries are viewed.