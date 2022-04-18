Credit spreads on AAA corporate bonds at historic low

Credit spreads on AAA-rated corporate bonds have fallen sharply from their historical levels. Take for example the 3-year and 5-year bonds. They are currently trading at yields of 6.4% and 6.9% respectively, only 8-9 basis points (bps) higher than similar tenure government bonds (g-secs), shows data from Bloomberg. Going by the last 10 years’ average, these bonds have traded at significantly higher spreads of 82 bps and 74 bps, respectively.

