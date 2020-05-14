Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced an extension of credit linked subsidy scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana till March 31. This will benefit the lower strata of middle class with income between ₹6 lakh to ₹18 lakh. This will help in bring down cost of new houses for the middle class.

The scheme has benefited about 3.3 lakh families and after the extension another 2 lakh families are likely to benefit, the finance minister said.

This measure will spur job creation and other boost sectors like steel and housing material.

Under this scheme meant to boost the housing sector, the centre gives direct subsidy on home loans taken by urban buyers of affordable homes. This scheme is applicable for people with incomes below specific thresholds.

National Housing Bank (NHB) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) channelise the subsidy to the banks or housing finance institutions.

The finance minister also announced an affordable rental housing scheme for migrants and urban poor.

Under this scheme, state governments, industries and other bodies will be incentivised to bring in such scheme. This scheme will be brought under PM Awas Yojona. The details of the scheme will be released soon.

