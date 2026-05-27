Credit utilisation ratio: How CUR impacts your credit score and what you can do to improve it

Many people are surprised when their credit score declines despite paying the required bills on time. One often-overlooked reason is the credit utilisation ratio (CUR) and its impact on a borrower's overall financial profile.

This is a simple yet powerful factor, like a report card; it reflects how sincere, devoted, and responsible an individual is in using their available credit. That is why acknowledging and understanding it can help immensely improve your financial health and borrowing potential. Let us discuss this concept at a deeper level so it can help you make better financial decisions in the future.

Credit utilisation ratio: What it means Credit utilisation ratio is the percentage of your total available credit that you are currently using. It is calculated with the following formula:

CUR = (Total Credit Used ÷ Total Credit Limit) × 100 . For example, if your permitted credit limit is ₹2,00,000 and you spend ₹60,000, your utilisation ratio is 30%. It shows how dependent you are on borrowed money at any given time.

Also Read | High credit utilisation ratio: Why it hurts your score and how to fix it

Generally, you should keep this metric as low as possible. Any range between 15% and 25% is considered acceptable. Anything over 40% is a clear red flag and suggests credit dependence.

Why it matters and how to manage it Lending institutions are very particular about this metric. They closely monitor an individual's credit utilisation ratio, which is because a consistently higher credit utilisation ratio indicates financial stress and the constant need for credit to meet day-to-day expenses.

That is why, ideally, this figure must be kept in the range of 15-25%. This way, your credit score will stay high, and your credit profile will remain healthy. Lower credit utilisation, therefore, is a clear reflection of borrowing discipline and boosts chances of loan clearance at lower interest rates and flexible repayment terms.

Smart ways to improve your credit utilisation You can improve your credit utilisation ratio by adopting responsible credit practices, paying your dues on time, increasing your credit limits after discussing with your lender, and avoiding maxing out your credit cards, even during festivals or functions. The following is a clear example of how the amount of credit exposure you take changes lender perception.

Credit Limit Amount Used Utilisation Impact ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 10,000 10% Excellent; Makes future loans easier to secure as it showcases limited dependence on credit. ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 40,000 40% Higher; Makes future loans difficult to secure as it showcases high dependence on credit. ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 85,000 85% High Risk; Makes future loans nearly impossible as it showcases very high dependence on credit.

Credit utilisation is not about how much credit you have, or how much risk you can take, but it is about how wisely you can use it and showcase credible, trustworthy and integrity-driven financial management to further propel your future borrowing power.

Therefore, maintaining a low credit utilisation ratio, making debt EMI payments on time, avoiding overextending your limit, and keeping things simple are straightforward ways to consistently build financial trust with your respective lending institution and strengthen your long-term creditworthiness.