Crew: 3 important money lessons from this Tabu, Kareena and Kriti starrer

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon light up the screens with their friendship. And it helps because their friendship is gilded in gold. Smuggled, of course!

You’ve seen it before in real life. A private airline in trouble, the ‘chairman’ who promised the ‘family’ of four thousand people who worked for the airline vanishes overnight leaving everyone unpaid and poor while he lives it up abroad.

The film ‘Crew’ is an almost funny take that mirrors these events. Tabu, Kareena and Kriti fly Kohinoor Airlines and their lives consist mostly of the question, ‘Veg or Non-veg?’. Mid- flight, they stumble upon a gold smuggling racket and since they haven’t been paid for months (this is before Chairman Vijay Walia has absconded), they decide to take the plunge. How do they smuggle gold? Do they get caught by the handsome Customs officer (the gorgeous Diljit Dosanjh) and his sidekick Mala? Does Vijay Walia (the intrepid Saswata Chatterji) vanish with the gold? Does smuggling pay?

But what kind of money lessons does this comedy about gold smuggling teach us?

Sona Kitna Sona Hai…

Kareena Kapoor lights up each time she sees branded goods. And when she’s swimming in money (they smuggle gold, remember?), she invests in a Louis Vuitton handbag and gets her grandfather’s ring back from the pawn shop. Kriti Sanon uses her money to pay EMI on a home loan and buys a car for her parents. And Tabu, whose chef husband (Kapil Sharma is a small role) is running a food business from home, saves up money so they can open a restaurant in Goa, and keeps paying her brother’s debts.

Your money goals too are just as different as these three. Of course you’re too smart to be risking your money in get-rich-quick schemes. It’s a smart move to decide a goal and work towards achieving your dreams.

It takes a village…

Tabu is Geeta Sethi, senior flight supervisor in Kohinoor Airlines and is worried about her PPF and not being paid for months. But despite the hardship, she is kind to the airport toilet cleaner, her brother’s long-suffering wife. Kriti Sanon has a secret which her brother knows, and yet he doesn’t reveal it to the parents because he knows how much Kriti has sacrificed for the money. Kareena has had a tough childhood and she may appear flippant, but she shines because she values the friendship with the other two. And when crunch time comes, these ‘invisible’ people and values save the Crew.

Your money life depends on many people too. Your money manager, your friends and almost invisible people who serve you. Your success is built on the efforts of all these people. Don’t forget them.

Every silver lining has a cloud…

The Crew are enjoying the fruit of their elaborate smuggling operation when the Customs have been tipped off by someone. Officer Mala (a funny, frustrated actor, uncredited on IMDB) questions the three women for hours under the watchful eye of Officer Jaiveer (Diljit Dosanjh). Other members of the Crew who are not in the know hate the three women who seem to be ‘too happy’. There are passengers on the flights who are uncouth.

Your successes too are a thing of envy. There are visible enemies who hate your guts and then there are those who will do anything to undermine your work. So be careful. But then when you want that bag which Kareena Kapoor carries, you will make a bold statement. I’m not saying don’t get that bag, I would if I could too. All I’m saying is, take risks wisely.

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication. She can be reached on Twitter at @manishalakhe.

