Cricket's lessons for investors: The importance of choosing the right approach
The article draws parallels between different formats of cricket and investment/trading strategies, emphasizing the distinction in approaches, objectives, and timeframes between Test, ODI, T20 cricket, and investing versus trading.
It is cricket season. Have you wondered the most original form of cricket has always been test cricket which is a display of skill and tenacity. It has always been about survivorship and those who survive, live to score and if you have scored enough, you improve your chances of a win. Since survival is more important than scoring batsmen would take fewer risks and they would evaluate runs per unit risk you take while selecting a shot. Hence orthodox shots and copybook batting are what one would expect here.