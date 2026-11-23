RBI-licensed credit bureau CRIF High Mark has changed its name to CRIF Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd. The name change does not affect its credit bureau operations, existing services or borrowers’ credit histories and scores, the company said in a statement.

CRIF provides credit information and analytics to banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies and microfinance institutions, among other lenders. Its database draws on information from more than 5,000 member institutions and supports lenders in assessing creditworthiness, managing risk and monitoring loan portfolios. The bureau also provides credit information services to businesses and individual consumers.

For borrowers who use CRIF's services to access their credit scores and reports, here's what the name change means and what they need to know.

What has changed? What’s changed is the name on the door. CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd. is now CRIF Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd. CRIF’s official website shows the new name with “formerly CRIF High Mark” beside it. You may still see both names on older lender documents, loan paperwork and many websites.

What stays the same? CRIF Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd. still remains an RBI-licensed credit information company, regulated under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005. It still remains a credit bureau in India serving banks, NBFCs, housing finance and microfinance institutions, and insurers.

Still offers personal and business credit scores and reports.

What is a CRIF score? It is a three-digit summary of your credit score. It’s a number, typically between 300 and 900, that shows your creditworthiness. A credit score or CRIF score above 700 is generally considered good.

Lenders use it to judge your creditworthiness, i.e. how likely you are to repay, and higher scores generally make loan and credit card approvals easier. Your CRIF credit score depends on factors such as repayment history and credit utilisation, among others.

Why does the name change matters? The change in CRIF's name could create confusion among borrowers, which fraudsters may exploit through fake messages, emails or links claiming that users need to update their credit details.

Borrowers should verify such communications before clicking on any links or sharing personal information. They should access CRIF's official website by entering its web address (crifhighmark.com) directly in the browser rather than following links in unsolicited messages.

Users should also avoid sharing OTPs, card PINs or passwords with anyone claiming to represent the credit bureau. An OTP entered on the official website as part of a credit report verification process is different from sharing it with a caller or an unknown person. The best way to understand the change is to see your own report.

How to check your credit score on CRIF? Login to the official site: Type the CRIF website address yourself or use Crifscore.com.

Enter your details: Your full name, an ID such as your PAN, your mobile number and your email address.

Verification: Enter the OTP sent to your phone.

View your score and report: You’ll see your CRIF score (300 to 900) and your full report.