RBI-licensed credit bureau CRIF High Mark has changed its name to CRIF Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd. The name change does not affect its credit bureau operations, existing services or borrowers’ credit histories and scores, the company said in a statement.
CRIF provides credit information and analytics to banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies and microfinance institutions, among other lenders. Its database draws on information from more than 5,000 member institutions and supports lenders in assessing creditworthiness, managing risk and monitoring loan portfolios. The bureau also provides credit information services to businesses and individual consumers.
For borrowers who use CRIF's services to access their credit scores and reports, here's what the name change means and what they need to know.
What’s changed is the name on the door. CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd. is now CRIF Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd. CRIF’s official website shows the new name with “formerly CRIF High Mark” beside it. You may still see both names on older lender documents, loan paperwork and many websites.
CRIF Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd. still remains an RBI-licensed credit information company, regulated under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005. It still remains a credit bureau in India serving banks, NBFCs, housing finance and microfinance institutions, and insurers.
Still offers personal and business credit scores and reports.
It is a three-digit summary of your credit score. It’s a number, typically between 300 and 900, that shows your creditworthiness. A credit score or CRIF score above 700 is generally considered good.
Lenders use it to judge your creditworthiness, i.e. how likely you are to repay, and higher scores generally make loan and credit card approvals easier. Your CRIF credit score depends on factors such as repayment history and credit utilisation, among others.
The change in CRIF's name could create confusion among borrowers, which fraudsters may exploit through fake messages, emails or links claiming that users need to update their credit details.
Borrowers should verify such communications before clicking on any links or sharing personal information. They should access CRIF's official website by entering its web address (crifhighmark.com) directly in the browser rather than following links in unsolicited messages.
Users should also avoid sharing OTPs, card PINs or passwords with anyone claiming to represent the credit bureau. An OTP entered on the official website as part of a credit report verification process is different from sharing it with a caller or an unknown person. The best way to understand the change is to see your own report.
Login to the official site: Type the CRIF website address yourself or use Crifscore.com.
Enter your details: Your full name, an ID such as your PAN, your mobile number and your email address.
Verification: Enter the OTP sent to your phone.
View your score and report: You’ll see your CRIF score (300 to 900) and your full report.
What to verify: Look at your name, PAN and address, the loans and cards listed, payment history and recent enquiries. If anything looks wrong, raise a dispute with CRIF and the lender. On CRIF’s own site, you’re entitled to one free credit report per year. Make reviewing it a habit, and you’ll spot problems early.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.