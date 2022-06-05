CRISIL AAA rated fixed deposit (FD) revises interest rates: Now get up to 7%

Mahindra Finance is an Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that specialises in financial services. The organisation offers a fixed deposit programme with a CRISIL rating of 'FAAA,' indicating a strong standard of safety, for investors searching for a fixed deposit account with decent returns. For Samruddhi Fixed Deposits, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) gives a 0.25 per cent higher interest rate for older persons and a 0.35 per cent additional interest rate for all Mahindra group company employees and their families. The corporation recently revised its fixed deposit interest rate on 27th May 2022, and customers will now get a maximum rate of 7% on their deposits as a result of the modification. Dhanvruddhi Cumulative Scheme, Dhanvruddhi Non-Cumulative Scheme, Samruddhi Cumulative and Non-Cumulative Schemes are the four types of fixed deposit plans offered by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited.

