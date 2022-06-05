Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CRISIL AAA rated fixed deposit (FD) revises interest rates: Now get up to 7%

CRISIL AAA rated fixed deposit (FD) revises interest rates: Now get up to 7%

Mahindra Finance recently revised its fixed deposit interest rate on 27th May 2022, and customers will now get a maximum rate of 7% on their deposits as a result of the modification.
2 min read . 09:00 AM ISTVipul Das

  • Mahindra Finance is an Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that specialises in financial services. The organisation offers a fixed deposit programme with a CRISIL rating of 'FAAA,' indicating a strong standard of safety.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mahindra Finance is an Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that specialises in financial services. The organisation offers a fixed deposit programme with a CRISIL rating of 'FAAA,' indicating a strong standard of safety, for investors searching for a fixed deposit account with decent returns. For Samruddhi Fixed Deposits, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) gives a 0.25 per cent higher interest rate for older persons and a 0.35 per cent additional interest rate for all Mahindra group company employees and their families. The corporation recently revised its fixed deposit interest rate on 27th May 2022, and customers will now get a maximum rate of 7% on their deposits as a result of the modification. Dhanvruddhi Cumulative Scheme, Dhanvruddhi Non-Cumulative Scheme, Samruddhi Cumulative and Non-Cumulative Schemes are the four types of fixed deposit plans offered by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited.

Dhanvruddhi Cumulative - Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

The corporation provides an interest rate of 6.55 percent and 6.80 percent on this option, which has a maturity tenor of 30 and 42 months.

Mahindra Finance FD Rates
Dhanvruddhi Non-Cumulative Scheme Interest Rates

Dhanvruddhi Non-Cumulative Scheme is exclusively available through Mahindra Finance's website for deposits up to 50 lakhs. The following interest rates apply to this deposit programme, which has a maturity tenor of 30 and 42 months.

Mahindra Finance FD Rates
Samruddhi Cumulative Scheme Interest Rates

This plan is applicable to offline and online deposits up to 50 lakhs. The company offers a 5.75 percent to 7% interest rate on deposits with terms ranging from 12 to 60 months.

Mahindra Finance FD Rates
Samruddhi Non Cumulative Scheme Interest Rates

The interest rates that apply to this deposit scheme are as follows.

Mahindra Finance FD
Senior people would get an additional interest rate of 0.25 per cent p.a. for Samruddhi deposits and 0.20 per cent p.a. for Dhanvruddhi deposits up to Rs. 50 lakhs on all of the above-mentioned deposits. HDFC Ltd, on the other hand, changed its interest rates on 'AAA' rated fixed deposits on June 2, 2022. Following the change, the corporation now offers customers a maximum rate of 6.95 per cent. Despite the fact that corporate fixed deposits are accredited by many rating agencies, they are not insured by the DICGC like bank deposits, hence there is a risk of default.