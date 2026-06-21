Critical illness cover: Who needs it and what to watch for

Awareness of health insurance has risen sharply in recent years. Yet one question continues to surface among consumers who already have comprehensive medical coverage: Do they still need a critical illness policy?
The answer often starts with correcting a misconception.
Many consumers assume that standard health insurance policies do not cover major illnesses such as cancer, heart attack or stroke. That is incorrect, said Anuj Kesarwani, founder of financial planning firm Zenith Finserve.
"Your comprehensive health insurance policy does not exclude critical illnesses. This misconception probably stems from the fact that health insurance and critical illness insurance are marketed separately," said Kesarwani.
The distinction is not the illness covered, but the benefit paid.
A health insurance policy reimburses or covers hospitalization and treatment costs. A critical illness policy pays a fixed lump-sum amount when the policyholder is diagnosed with a covered condition, subject to policy terms and conditions.