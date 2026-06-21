Critical illness cover: Who needs it and what to watch for

Aprajita Sharma
7 min read21 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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With the rise of health insurance awareness, many are left questioning the necessity of a critical illness policy. (Pixabay)
Summary
Regular health insurance pays for treatment. Critical illness plans provide a lump-sum payout that can help replace income and cover expenses that arise beyond hospital bills.

Awareness of health insurance has risen sharply in recent years. Yet one question continues to surface among consumers who already have comprehensive medical coverage: Do they still need a critical illness policy?

The answer often starts with correcting a misconception.

Many consumers assume that standard health insurance policies do not cover major illnesses such as cancer, heart attack or stroke. That is incorrect, said Anuj Kesarwani, founder of financial planning firm Zenith Finserve.

"Your comprehensive health insurance policy does not exclude critical illnesses. This misconception probably stems from the fact that health insurance and critical illness insurance are marketed separately," said Kesarwani.

The distinction is not the illness covered, but the benefit paid.

A health insurance policy reimburses or covers hospitalization and treatment costs. A critical illness policy pays a fixed lump-sum amount when the policyholder is diagnosed with a covered condition, subject to policy terms and conditions.

Also Read | Does your health insurance cover oxygen therapy, nursing and home care?

For example, a policyholder with a 20 lakh critical illness cover would receive the agreed payout upon diagnosis of a covered illness, regardless of the actual treatment cost. The money can be used to replace lost income, pay for caregiving, meet outpatient expenses or cover costs that fall outside a standard health insurance policy.

"A good health insurance plan can help meet the expenses of hospitalization and related treatment. But all other costs such as outpatient expenses, deductions in the health insurance claim, loss of earnings and more have to be borne by the family from savings," said Aakansha Jain Nahar, executive vice president, ILM Research, an independent insurance research platform.

"A critical illness insurance plan can help meet expenses that fall outside hospitalization cover and provide income replacement when the policyholder is unable to work as usual," Nahar added.

Riders or standalone cover?

Critical illness protection is available as a standalone policy from health insurers, as a rider attached to health insurance plans and, in many cases, as a rider bundled with life insurance policies.

"It is an easy sell as a life insurance rider because people understand that while medical advancements may push death away, financial challenges can still arise due to a critical illness. However, what people miss out is that life insurance is bought for a limited period. If a term plan ends at 60, what then? Standalone critical illness policies from health insurers come with lifelong renewability until a critical illness is diagnosed," said Ashish Kumar, founder, Sri Shani Financial Services.

Experts generally favour standalone policies because they offer greater continuity and flexibility. Riders can create complications if the underlying policy is changed.

"If the base policy is ported to another insurer, the rider may not continue," Kumar added.

How to compare policies

Experts recommend evaluating critical illness plans on three factors: the illnesses covered, waiting periods and survival-period requirements.

Coverage varies widely across insurers because there is no standard requirement governing how many critical illnesses must be included.

For example, Aditya Birla Activ Secure's top variant covers up to 64 conditions across two categories. List A covers 50 major illnesses, including cancer, heart attack and kidney failure, with a 100% payout. List B covers 14 additional procedures with a 50% payout, capped at 10 lakh, while allowing the policy to remain active.

Also Read | Emergency fund vs health insurance: What should you really rely on?

HDFC ERGO's Critical Illness (Platinum) covers about 15 major illnesses, including heart attack, stroke, cancer and kidney failure.

ICICI Lombard's Criti Shield Plus groups illnesses into five categories, allowing policyholders to claim independently for major and minor conditions. Bajaj General Insurance follows a similar structure, letting customers choose among cancer care, cardiovascular care, kidney care, neuro care and transplant care.

"If one claim is paid for cardiovascular disease, the customer is also eligible for 50% of the sum insured for any other grouping of disease if he has chosen it in the policy," said insurance consultant Neeraj Khushalani.

TATA AIG Criti Medicare covers up to 100 critical illnesses and includes stage-based payouts for cancer, paying 20% of the sum insured for early-stage cancer, 30% for major-stage cancer, and 50% for advanced-stage cancer.

Waiting periods versus survival periods

Consumers often confuse waiting periods with survival periods, though they serve different purposes.

The initial waiting period is the period immediately after policy purchase during which claims are not admissible. Policies may also impose separate waiting periods for pre-existing diseases.

A survival period applies after diagnosis. Under this condition, the insured must survive for a specified period, typically 14 or 30 days, before the claim becomes payable.

For example, if cancer is diagnosed on 1 June and the policy has a 30-day survival period, the claim is payable only if the insured survives until 1 July.

The rise of disease-specific products

Some insurers have introduced disease-specific products that combine hospitalization cover with fixed-benefit payouts.

One example is HDFC Ergo iCAN, which provides both inpatient coverage and lump-sum benefits. The policy offers a sum insured ranging from 5 lakh to 50 lakh, with premiums varying by gender and smoking status.

"This is how the plan works: If one has taken a sum insured of say 20 lakh and get diagnosed with Stage 1 cancer, you receive 60% of the sum insured ( 12 lakh) upfront. If you incur a hospital bill of say 15 lakh, it will be covered up to the same sum insured, that is, 20 lakh. If diagnosed at the last stage, you receive 100% of the sum insured. The hospital treatment cost is over and above the lump-sum benefit limited to sum insured," explained Mayank Gosar, founder and chief executive Softcon Capital, a financial services firm.

Typically, a critical illness policy terminates once a claim is paid. Some products, however, continue coverage after partial payouts, particularly when benefits are structured across different stages of a disease.

Read the definitions carefully

The biggest risk for buyers may not be inadequate coverage but misunderstanding what qualifies as a claim.

“For a condition to be classified as a critical illness by an insurer, it must meet the standard definition prescribed by the regulator. For instance, while a heart attack is widely perceived as a critical illness, only those cases that satisfy the specified clinical criteria would qualify for claim assessment under a critical illness policy. Insurers also have the flexibility to decide which illnesses are covered under standalone products or riders. Claims are therefore evaluated against these defined parameters rather than general perception of the disease,” said Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra, director and chief operating officer, Niva Bupa Health Insurance.

Claim scrutiny can also be more rigorous than under standard health insurance policies.

“Critical illness claims are investigated more thoroughly. If it is a heart attack claim and the insurer discovers that you had complained of chest pain three years ago while the policy was issued two years ago, they may allege non-disclosure of a pre-existing disease. The chest pain may have been caused by something as simple as gas or bloating, but it could later be linked to hypertension. Be careful about how your treating doctor documents your medical history in the hospital,” said Khushalani.

That makes full disclosure at the time of purchase critical.

Khushalani also recommends using annual health check-ups provided under the policy and completing them through the insurer's network. “In case of any dispute during claims, you can point out that your previous health records were already available with the insurer.”

Underwriting requirements can also be stricter.

Mishra also noted that underwriting for critical illness policies is typically more stringent than that for regular health insurance. “Insurers may undertake both medical and financial underwriting, requiring income proofs and medical tests where necessary. In certain cases, factors such as a family history of critical illnesses may also influence underwriting terms, including the premium payable,” he added.

Also Read | Why finding the right insurance agent matters as much as picking the best policy

For consumers with adequate health insurance, a critical illness policy is less about paying hospital bills and more about protecting household finances when a serious diagnosis disrupts income and generates costs that medical insurance does not cover. Whether that additional layer of protection is worth paying for depends on understanding the policy's definitions, exclusions and claim conditions before buying.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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