It is a mobile app-based digital banking solution offering a multi-currency bank account and a card. One can apply for an account through the app, and the user gets onboarded using digital KYC. The user is instantly issued with a multi-currency account and a card. The app enables the user to deploy banking activities such as save, invest, borrow and spend. The on-demand 0% mark-up currency exchange is available. "The user can use either the virtual card on the app to transact using NFC or a contactless physical card to pay at POS, withdraw money or use for online transactions," moneyHOP said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}