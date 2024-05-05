Crowd is right on trends, but wrong on ends: Nimesh Chandan of Bajaj Finserv AMC

How have you applied behavioural finance in your investing?

I entered the market in 2000 as an IT analyst. On 10 April 2003, Infosys plunged 40% because of bad guidance compared to what the Street was expecting. Some of my colleagues came and asked me what I would do next now that nobody will require an IT analyst. But there was so much fear in the markets that valuations had become attractive for the stock. Later, I realized that it was the best buying opportunity for that company because the market had severely overreacted on the downside. Post-that fall, Infosys actually became a multi-bagger. So, some of these lessons from instances of the market being too greedy or too fearful had an impact on my thinking. And maybe, there is a slight contrarian streak in me. I developed a new investment style—waiting for the right opportunities when the crowd overreacts. And it always happens every few years. Every asset class, in cricketing terms, gives you a loose delivery to hit a six or boundary. The crowd is right on trends but wrong on ends. You have to wait for the right overreaction from the crowd.