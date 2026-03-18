Crude hovers near $108 amid US-Iran conflict: How could oil volatility affect your investment portfolio?

Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, oil prices are surging again, with Brent crude hovering around $108 a barrel. This has been a primary consequence of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.
Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route, are driving up energy prices. Such a development has a direct impact on transportation, logistics, and everyday consumption worldwide. That is why this geopolitical stress is not just a passing headline; it can directly influence your cash flows and personal finances, as well as long-term investment returns, regardless of the asset class you invest in.
Market veteran Ajay Bagga elaborates on these developments. “We have seen most asset classes, from gold to silver to equities to bond yields, losing value post 28 February. Historically, after the initial weeks of underperformance, stocks tend to recover over the next few months as the situation normalises. This conflict is seeing the global transmission of risk via the oil and gas supplies being curtailed due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz," he said
Bagga observed that as crude oil crosses $100, the pass-through of this price rise impacts the entire global economy with rapid inflation across transport, logistics, shipping, food and consumption. "If the price persists for more than two months, there will be demand destruction and even a recessionary threat. Stocks will reflect this as we have seen over the past two weeks,” he stated.
This makes it critical for investors to be careful and plan their expenses over the next few months. During absolute crunch times, this planning will help you avoid financial problems, unwanted personal loans or credit card debt.
Rising crude can strain your budget and reduce the purchasing power of your savings. Here are 5 practical steps to protect your personal finances and investments:
Managing personal finances in a $108-a-barrel oil environment can be tricky. Still, with adequate planning and a fair discussion with a certified financial advisor, this can be accomplished. You need to develop a clear understanding of your current financial health, pending debt obligations, long-term goals and risk tolerance to steer your finances in the right direction.
Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. All investment decisions involve risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Consult a certified financial advisor before making any financial or investment decisions.
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