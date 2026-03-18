Crude hovers near $108 amid US-Iran conflict: How could oil volatility affect your investment portfolio?

Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, oil prices are surging again, with Brent crude hovering around $108 a barrel. This has been a primary consequence of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route, are driving up energy prices. Such a development has a direct impact on transportation, logistics, and everyday consumption worldwide. That is why this geopolitical stress is not just a passing headline; it can directly influence your cash flows and personal finances, as well as long-term investment returns, regardless of the asset class you invest in.

Market veteran Ajay Bagga elaborates on these developments. “We have seen most asset classes, from gold to silver to equities to bond yields, losing value post 28 February. Historically, after the initial weeks of underperformance, stocks tend to recover over the next few months as the situation normalises. This conflict is seeing the global transmission of risk via the oil and gas supplies being curtailed due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz," he said

Bagga observed that as crude oil crosses $100, the pass-through of this price rise impacts the entire global economy with rapid inflation across transport, logistics, shipping, food and consumption. "If the price persists for more than two months, there will be demand destruction and even a recessionary threat. Stocks will reflect this as we have seen over the past two weeks,” he stated.

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This makes it critical for investors to be careful and plan their expenses over the next few months. During absolute crunch times, this planning will help you avoid financial problems, unwanted personal loans or credit card debt.

How to safeguard your finances amid rising crude prices Rising crude can strain your budget and reduce the purchasing power of your savings. Here are 5 practical steps to protect your personal finances and investments:

Review monthly expenses: The world is poised for a wave of inflation in the months ahead, driven by higher fuel and oil prices. This makes it critical for you to take precautionary steps, as improper planning can erode your cash flow. That is why you should adjust your discretionary spending accordingly. Diversify your portfolio: To combat market volatility and the risk of underperformance across asset classes, you should effectively mix equities, bonds, and inflation-hedged assets such as gold and silver to manage your risk. Boost emergency savings: To address rising health care and living costs, build a larger cash buffer, i.e., an emergency fund to keep you adequately protected in the months ahead. This is important because if you are faced with an emergency when inflation is peaking, you should have the resources to protect yourself and your family. Consider inflation‑linked investments: During such volatile times, you should consider allocating your funds to inflation-linked safe asset classes, such as government bonds and commodities, along with other similar products. This will protect you from wealth decimation if the equity market declines decisively. Limit high-interest debt: In a high-inflation, volatile environment, it is prudent to avoid all forms of debt. Credit cards, personal loans, and home loans, along with other forms of debt, can become difficult to repay if savings are stretched by inflation. This can push the borrower into a debt spiral, even as interest rates are hiked to bring down demand and control inflation.

Managing personal finances in a $108-a-barrel oil environment can be tricky. Still, with adequate planning and a fair discussion with a certified financial advisor, this can be accomplished. You need to develop a clear understanding of your current financial health, pending debt obligations, long-term goals and risk tolerance to steer your finances in the right direction.