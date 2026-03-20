Global energy markets have been rattled by rising geopolitical tensions, pushing Brent crude close to $108 a barrel this week. Yet, petrol prices in India have remained largely unchanged.
Why aren’t petrol prices rising in India despite global crude surge?
SummaryEven as global crude prices surge past $100, petrol prices in India remain stable. Here’s how OMCs, taxes and government intervention act as shock absorbers for consumers.
Global energy markets have been rattled by rising geopolitical tensions, pushing Brent crude close to $108 a barrel this week. Yet, petrol prices in India have remained largely unchanged.
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