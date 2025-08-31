Crypto traders in India are using futures to dodge the 30% tax—why the loophole may not last
A shift from spot to rupee-margined futures is helping crypto investors cut tax bills and sidestep TDS, but regulators could shut the door anytime.
NEW DELHI: When India imposed a flat 30% tax on cryptocurrency profits in 2022, along with a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on the full sale value of trades, it pushed many retail investors out of the market. The levy, coupled with rules that prevented losses from being offset against gains, left traders facing steep bills even when their portfolios were in the red.