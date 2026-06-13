Crypto futures: WazirX CEO explains how they differ from spot trading and the risks investors must know

As several crypto platforms introduce futures trading in India, investors are moving beyond traditional buy-and-hold strategies. Nischal Shetty, CEO of WazirX (which is one of the platforms that provides future trading), explains how futures work, their benefits, risks, and impact on trading decisions is now crucial.
Spot trading got Indians started: buy an asset, hold it, wait. But, futures are a different instrument.
You take a position on price direction without owning the underlying asset. That means traders can participate in both rising and falling markets and use capital more efficiently. But the risk is different too. Leverage, margin and liquidation become part of every decision.
Tax has also shaped user behaviour. When every spot transaction has a deduction attached to it, active traders start looking for more efficient ways to participate. Futures works differently from spot, so the cost structure is different too. For frequent traders, that matters.
Globally, derivatives already account for the majority of crypto trading activity. CoinGlass data shows derivatives made up roughly three-fourths of total crypto trading volume by mid-2025. Indian users are also showing interest in futures, mainly for hedging and short-term trading.
Before getting started, traders need to understand what is different from spot investing.
The most common mistake is treating futures as a faster version of spot investing. It is not.
Spot investing rewards patience. Futures needs preparation. You need to know what happens if the trade goes wrong before you enter it.
The discipline is straightforward. Keep leverage low until you understand how positions behave under stress. Define the exit before you enter. Size positions so that a losing trade is a setback you can recover from, not something that removes you from the market.
The traders who last are usually the ones who protect capital first. Opportunities will keep coming. If you lose the capital, you lose the ability to participate in the next one.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.