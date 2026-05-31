Crypto investing: From SIP-style investing to large-cap assets – How to fit Bitcoin, digital assets into your portfolio

Despite rising interest in crypto assets, many retail investors continue to remain cautious due to the market’s volatile and high-risk nature. However, industry experts say investor behaviour is gradually becoming more disciplined and mature. Here's a look at, what strategy should retail investors follow while entering or increasing exposure to crypto assets in the current market environment
For retail investors, the strategic playbook right now should be accumulate with conviction, not noise, advises Sumit Gupta, Co Founder at CoinDCX
When investing in crypto, it is important to invest regularly, whether weekly or monthly. This helps reduce the impact of short-term market volatility and allows investors to build positions at better average prices over time. Like stock investments, Trying to perfectly time the market bottom usually does not work as well as staying invested patiently.
It is also important to focus on quality assets. “The market has self- corrected on speculative excess. Meme tokens have largely faded from the top-tier rankings and that is a healthy signal,”Gupta asserts
For example, Bitcoin and a few large-cap digital assets.
However, investors should invest carefully and size positions responsibly, says Gupta and adds “A disciplined allocation, meaningful enough to matter, small enough not to destabilise a broader portfolio is the right framework.”
As per Gupta, a simple straight-forward framework would be:
Today, the way Indian investors are approaching crypto is very differently compared to two or three years ago. And “it reflects a broader maturation that we are witnessing directly on our platform.”
Earlier, many Indian retail investors entered crypto markets based on short-term trends. Investments were largely driven by hype around meme coins, small tokens, and new market narratives. In contrast, today, investor behaviour has changed significantly.
For example:
“The conversation has moved from which token will 10x to what percentage of my portfolio should be in digital assets and how do I size it correctly,” the industry expert adds.
This is a meaningful behavioural change.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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