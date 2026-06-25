Why most investors underestimate operational risk in crypto investing

Manhar Garegrat
4 min read25 Jun 2026, 12:40 PM IST
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Risks related to wallets, private keys, exchanges, phishing attacks and account security are frequently overlooked.
Summary
Some of the biggest losses in the history of digital assets have had little to do with market movements.

When most people think about risk in crypto investing, they think about price. Will Bitcoin go up or down? Is Ethereum overvalued? Which token could be the next big winner?

Market volatility dominates headlines, social media discussions, and investment decisions. Yet some of the biggest losses in the history of digital assets have had little to do with market movements at all.

Over the years, investors have seen exchanges collapse, wallets get compromised, phishing attacks drain accounts, and private keys get lost forever. In many cases, investors did not lose money because they made the wrong investment decision. They lost money because of how their assets were stored, accessed, or managed.

This is what is often referred to as operational risk, and it remains one of the most underestimated aspects of crypto investing.

Also Read | How a crypto exchange became a major hub for illicit Iranian cash

Risk most investors don't think about

In traditional finance, ownership is often abstracted away from the investor. If you forget your banking password, the bank can help you recover access. If your credit card is compromised, there are established dispute mechanisms and fraud protections.

Digital assets operate differently.

Ownership is often tied directly to credentials, private keys, wallet access, or platform security. If those controls fail, the consequences can be immediate and irreversible.

Consider a simple example. An investor spends months researching a cryptocurrency, enters at the right time, and sees their investment double in value. On paper, it is a successful investment. But if they fall victim to a phishing attack, transfer assets to a fraudulent address, or lose access to their wallet, the gains become irrelevant.

Unlike market volatility, which may fluctuate over time, operational failures can permanently impact capital.

Not every loss comes from the market

One reason operational risk is frequently overlooked is that it is less visible than market risk. A 20% decline in a token's price is immediately obvious. A weak password, poor wallet management practice, or compromised device is not. Yet history has repeatedly shown that some of the largest losses in the digital asset ecosystem stem from operational failures rather than asset performance.

These risks can emerge in many different ways. An investor may unknowingly approve a malicious transaction through a phishing attack, lose access to assets because of poor private key management, or fall victim to social engineering scams designed to bypass security safeguards.

In other cases, operational issues at exchanges or malware targeting devices used to access wallets can leave investors unable to access or recover their funds. While the circumstances may differ, the outcome is often the same: the loss of assets despite making the right investment decision.

Also Read | The boom in crypto ETFs has a downside for investors

While these incidents may appear different on the surface, they all point to the same reality: owning a digital asset also means managing the infrastructure surrounding that asset.

Security is not just a technology problem

There is a common misconception that crypto security is purely a technology issue. In reality, many incidents originate from human behaviour. A fraudulent link was clicked at the wrong moment. A recovery phrase stored insecurely. An approval granted without proper verification.

The technology itself may remain secure while the surrounding processes fail. This is why operational risk should not be viewed as a niche technical concern. It is an investment consideration. Investors routinely evaluate an asset's fundamentals, liquidity, and growth potential. Increasingly, they also need to evaluate how they are protecting access to that asset.

Questions investors should be asking

As digital assets become more mainstream, investors may benefit from expanding how they think about risk. Instead of focusing solely on what to buy and when to buy it, they should also consider where their assets are being stored, who controls access to them, and what safeguards are in place if something goes wrong.

Understanding how a platform manages security, how ownership can be recovered if credentials are lost, and whether adequate protections exist in the event of an operational failure are becoming increasingly important parts of the investment process.

These questions may not be as exciting as discussing market trends, but they often have a greater impact on long-term outcomes.

The reality is that a successful investment is not just about selecting the right asset. It is also about ensuring that ownership remains secure throughout the investment journey.

Also Read | A Bitcoin blunder for the ages: $40 billion accidentally given away

More mature approach to crypto investing

As the digital asset ecosystem matures, investors are becoming more sophisticated. Conversations are gradually shifting beyond speculation towards topics such as governance, security, custody, and risk management.

This is a positive development. Every emerging asset class goes through a phase in which attention is focused on returns. Over time, attention shifts towards preservation of capital. Digital assets are no different.

The future of crypto investing will not be determined solely by which assets perform best. It will also be shaped by how effectively investors manage risks beyond market movements.

Price volatility will always be part of the story. But for many investors, the bigger risk may be the one they never considered in the first place.

Manhar Garegrat is the India head of Liminal Custody.

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