Why most investors underestimate operational risk in crypto investing

When most people think about risk in crypto investing, they think about price. Will Bitcoin go up or down? Is Ethereum overvalued? Which token could be the next big winner?
Market volatility dominates headlines, social media discussions, and investment decisions. Yet some of the biggest losses in the history of digital assets have had little to do with market movements at all.
Over the years, investors have seen exchanges collapse, wallets get compromised, phishing attacks drain accounts, and private keys get lost forever. In many cases, investors did not lose money because they made the wrong investment decision. They lost money because of how their assets were stored, accessed, or managed.
This is what is often referred to as operational risk, and it remains one of the most underestimated aspects of crypto investing.