Crypto regulations: EU securities watchdog issues cautionary note. Details here
Despite European Union being the first jurisdiction to give a go-ahead to comprehensive set of rules to regulate markets for crypto assets such as bitcoin, these will not fully apply until Dec next year.
Investors will not be protected under the European Union (EU) crypto asset market rules at least until the end of 2024, EU markets watchdog European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in a statement stated.
