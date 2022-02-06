‘Crypto tax’: How you may save 10% tax on long term capital gains by March 31

As per one expert view, to keep things simple any capital gains over crypto which was held for more than 36 months and then sold can be taxed @ 10–15 % considering these provisions are already there for other asset class, but if the gains are made from short term holding, it can be taxed @ 20–25 % which may resonate well with the crypto investor. Taxing less for long-term holding will be a welcoming move as it will promote a healthy investing discipline among crypto investors and help them generate considerable corpus which can indirectly be a good contribution to our nation's economic growth. The more people will make money out of long-term investing the more they will give back to the nation through taxes.

