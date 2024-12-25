How to choose a crypto-trading platform for investing in digital assets

According to Ajeet Khurana, former CEO of crypto-trading platform ZebPay, people should keep a few things in mind when choosing an exchange, like would they be able to move courts in India, or is the exchange under a foreign jurisdiction? Is the updated proof-of-reserve easily available? Is the exchange financially healthy? What other businesses does the exchange run? Is the exchange registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)? Does it have robust KYC and AML practices?