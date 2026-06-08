Cryptocurrency F&O: How are gains taxed in India? Know rules and ways to report in ITR

Cryptocurrency futures and options (F&O) refers to the trading of derivative contracts based on underlying digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. It allows you to take positions on price movements or hedge existing positions without actually buying or owning the asset in its physical form.
In India, the tax treatment of such instruments remains an evolving area as the Indian tax department has not yet issue specific guidance on crypto F&O taxation, according to Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex.
As cryptocurrency F&O trading has emerged as a growing segment within digital asset markets, let's see it works:
Income from crypto F&O is generally treated as non-speculative business income, similar to other derivative transactions, said Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax. Since crypto F&O contracts are derivatives and not virtual digital assets (VDAs) themselves, the flat 30% tax rate applicable to VDAs does not apply.
Additionally the 1% TDS (tax deducted at source) also does not apply on such transactions. Many tax practitioners view the resulting gains as business income taxable at the applicable slab rates.
For INR-settled contracts, gains are generally treated as business income because settlements happen entirely in cash. However, contracts settled in crypto assets such as USDT present a more complex scenario, Gupta said.
“Since the profit or loss is ultimately received in a VDA, many tax professionals believe such transactions may fall within the scope of the VDA tax regime. The settlement mechanism therefore plays a critical role in determining the tax treatment,” he added.
Yes, since crypto F&O losses are treated as business losses, they can be set off against other business income, capital gains, and house property income, subject to applicable tax provisions, Anandan said.
“However, such losses cannot be set off against salary income. Unabsorbed losses may be carried forward as per the rules applicable to business losses,” she added.
Gupta clarified that crypto F&O income is generally reported under the head "Profits and Gains from Business or Profession" and therefore requires filing under ITR-3. This differs from spot crypto transactions, which are typically disclosed under the VDA reporting framework.
Taxpayers are advised to maintain detailed records of trades, exchange statements, contract notes, and profit-and-loss reports to support their filings.
Depending on turnover and other prescribed thresholds, tax audit provisions under Section 44AB may also become applicable. Given the lack of explicit guidance on crypto derivatives, maintaining robust documentation and obtaining professional tax advice is advisable.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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