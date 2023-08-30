Cryptocurrency for Rakhi 2023: Thinking of gifting Bitcoin, Ether to your sister? Key things you should know1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Rakhi festival sees a shift from traditional gifts to new-age assets like stocks, mutual funds, and cryptocurrency. Gifting crypto adds a modern twist to the tradition and promotes financial empowerment
The festival of Rakhi is here. This time, the sacred thread festival of siblings' love is celebrated on two days- Today (August 30), and tomorrow (August 31). The first thing that comes to mind with the festival is gifts. People have started to move away from traditional gifting options such as cash and gold, to new-age financial gifts like stocks, mutual funds, and even cryptocurrency.