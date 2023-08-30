Rakhi festival sees a shift from traditional gifts to new-age assets like stocks, mutual funds, and cryptocurrency. Gifting crypto adds a modern twist to the tradition and promotes financial empowerment

The festival of Rakhi is here. This time, the sacred thread festival of siblings' love is celebrated on two days- Today (August 30), and tomorrow (August 31). The first thing that comes to mind with the festival is gifts. People have started to move away from traditional gifting options such as cash and gold, to new-age financial gifts like stocks, mutual funds, and even cryptocurrency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is cryptocurrency Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies designed to buy goods and services. These virtual assets do not require any intermediary like banks, or financial institutions for their operations.

Also Read: Is gifting cash to your sister taxable? Income tax rules explained here Cryptocurrency as a gift for Rakhi 2023 Sharing cryptocurrency as a gift has now become easier. Currently, some of the most popular coins that can be gifted are Bitcoin, Ether, cardano, Tether, and Dogecoin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, gifting cryptocurrencies adds a modern twist to an age-old tradition. This take on gift-giving not only acts as a meaningful token of your love but also introduces recipients to the world of digital assets.

“Gifting crypto aligns with the notion of offering value through digital means and capitalizing on the potential for appreciation and stability, enhancing the overall gifting experience," said Edul Patel.