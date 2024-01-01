Cryptos to be legit in 2024? Destination seems too far while the caravan moves on
Major regulatory milestones that were achieved in 2023 include: 28 crypto service providers registered themselves with Financial Intelligence Unit and G20 nations adopted the roadmap for crypto asset regulations as proposed by the Financial Stability Board and International Monetary Fund (IMF)
The year 2023 was perhaps a good year for crypto prices as they recouped the previous year’s losses considerably with bitcoin spiking by 165 percent. When it comes to a set of regulations, digital currencies still fall short of explicit legitimacy, albeit they are not illegal either.