The key to any long-term wealth generation strategy is equities. Some do-it-yourself (DIY) investors prefer the route of direct stock investing, while others take a hands-off approach and put their faith in professional fund managers.

When it comes to professional fund managers, there are two routes available — mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMSes). The former enables investing in easy instalments of as low as ₹100, while in the latter, the minimum investment amount is ₹50 lakh, an option out of the grasp of retail investors.

While MFs are tilted towards conservative and low volatility returns, PMS products take more concentrated, high-risk bets on stocks. In recent times, retail investors who seek the thrill of direct investing are choosing curated portfolios of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that help simplify investment decisions. WealthDesk and smallcase are two such platforms where investors can create their own basket of stocks or invest in portfolios built by celebrated fund managers. These platforms integrate with all the popular stockbrokers in India, which means that even if you invest in a particular basket of stocks or a theme-based portfolio on smallcase or WealthDesk, the trading will happen on your broker’s platform.

As per experts, these platforms have seen a tremendous adoption over the last two years after a lot of new investors entered the markets post-covid-19.

“Curated portfolios made a lot of sense, because, in India, we have around 6,000-7,000 stocks. It’s a very huge universe which may be difficult for investors to actively track themselves," said Ujjwal Jain, founder and CEO, WealthDesk.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has empowered registered investment advisors (RIAs) to build portfolios. However, most don’t have the technological know-how to build platforms to engage with investors. This is where curated platforms come in and retail investors can select the portfolio advisor of their choice.

MFs also work on a similar theme, where fund managers build a portfolio. However, the key difference is that, in a curated portfolio, the final decision-making is in the hands of individual investors. This means that when the portfolio is rebalanced or updated by the manager, investors have the option to apply the change or skip it, making them in charge of the money.

Note that for curated portfolios, an investor has to pay two sets of fees, the advisory charges for basket buy and the normal buy/sell charges by your stockbroker.

So, where do curated portfolios stand against MFs? Vidya Bala, co-founder, PrimeInvestor.in, a research solutions platform for retail investors said, “Curated portfolios complement MFs and can be the first step for those expanding from MFs to the world of stocks. They can give some kicker returns to one’s portfolios and help play themes efficiently." PrimeInvestor had recently introduced two curated portfolios on smallcase — an all-stock portfolio called ‘Financial Disruptors’ and an all-ETF portfolio.

Even Rakesh Rathod, vice-president, publisher business at smallcase, believes that the first step towards participating in markets can be MFs. “MF is fundamentally meant for small investors and for people who are very conservative and the objective is to start the journey of equity participation and as they evolve they can start allocating funds to curated portfolios."

“There might be a difference between the returns shown by the adviser and the investor as the timing of the execution is at the investor’s end and hence the gap. Having said that, as a platform, we have taken several initiatives like cost adjusted calculators, etc. to ensure that there is transparency in the returns shown by the advisor and the client’s actual returns," said Rathod.

However, some experts have a word of caution on curated portfolios. Shyam Sekhar, founder of Chennai-based wealth management firm ithought Financial Consulting LLP, believes that curated portfolio platforms have become a proxy for PMSes, effectively.

“Managed portfolios have got legitimacy, which, in my view is not sustainable," he said. According to Sekhar, the key concerns with curated portfolio services are volatility and impact cost. “How this whole thing is structured is not well-regulated and this system might not work to protect the investor," he added.

Mint view: If you are a small investor, who is new to the market, it would be better to stick with MFs. Look at curated portfolios only if you have a high-risk appetite. If you are seeking to invest via curated portfolios, you should keep in mind your existing portfolio to avoid duplication, be an active investor and have some experience or understanding of the market.

