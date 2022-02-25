Curated stock portfolios may not be for everyone

While MFs are tilted towards conservative and low volatility returns, PMS products take more concentrated, high-risk bets on stocks. In recent times, retail investors who seek the thrill of direct investing are choosing curated portfolios of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that help simplify investment decisions. WealthDesk and smallcase are two such platforms where investors can create their own basket of stocks or invest in portfolios built by celebrated fund managers. These platforms integrate with all the popular stockbrokers in India, which means that even if you invest in a particular basket of stocks or a theme-based portfolio on smallcase or WealthDesk, the trading will happen on your broker’s platform.