Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Customers can pay direct and indirect taxes via IndusInd Bank. Details here

Customers can pay direct and indirect taxes via IndusInd Bank. Details here

Premium
IndusInd Bank customers can even walk into their nearest branch to pay their direct taxes
1 min read . 06:09 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • IndusInd Bank on Tuesday received RBI approval to collect direct and indirect taxes

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday announced that it has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for collection of direct and indirect taxes, on behalf of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday announced that it has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for collection of direct and indirect taxes, on behalf of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

"The authorization has been awarded basis a recommendation from the Controller General of Accounts as well as the finance ministry, and comes close on the heels of the Bank being appointed as an ‘Agency Bank’ of the RBI to conduct government business," IndusInd Bank said in a filing.

"The authorization has been awarded basis a recommendation from the Controller General of Accounts as well as the finance ministry, and comes close on the heels of the Bank being appointed as an ‘Agency Bank’ of the RBI to conduct government business," IndusInd Bank said in a filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

With the approval, IndusInd Bank customers can pay their direct and indirect taxes via the Bank’s digital platforms such as ‘Indusnet’ – its net banking platform and ‘IndusMobile’ – its mobile banking application.

Additionally, customers can even walk into their nearest branch to avail this service.

“We are delighted to be authorised by the RBI to facilitate the collection of direct and indirect taxes on behalf of the Government. As a responsible financial entity, this empowers us to offer customers with a comprehensive platform to pay their taxes in a convenient and seamless manner," Soumitra Sen, head of IndusInd Bank consumer operations, said.

"Backed by the strength of our best-in-class technology channels, we look forward to bringing unparalled value to all our partner stakeholders, in their effort to widen the tax collection network," Sen said.

On Tuesday, IndusInd Bank's scrip rose 0.49% to settle at 1,179.05 on NSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Should retired individuals invest in equity-linked mutu ...

Premium

LTCG on shares of a company not listed in India kicks i ...

Premium

Don’t go blindly by credit ratings when investing in NC ...

Premium

Pensioners living abroad? Here is how you can submit yo ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!