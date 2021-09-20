Cut capital gains liability with tax loss harvesting

So, in the above example, even though you want to keep holding the shares for the long term, for the purpose of tax planning you sell the shares and reinvest the sale proceeds in the same shares within the next two to three days. This sale and reinvestment is a legal transaction and does not affect your investment amount or returns generated. The ₹1.5 lakh long-term capital loss (LTCL) on sale of shares can be set off against the LTCG of ₹2 lakh on redemption of the MF and the balance LTCG of ₹50,000 being less that ₹1 lakh is exempted. Thus, you pay no tax.