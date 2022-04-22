Cut your retirement spending now, says creator of the 4% rule

In historic 30-year periods, Mr. Bengen said, a 4.7% initial withdrawal rate was a safe starting point. Those who retired in the best of times, when stocks were cheap and interest rates and inflation were low, could have taken out as much as 13% to start without running out of money, he said, adding that “we haven’t seen anything like that since the 1930s." Since 1926, Mr. Bengen’s research indicates that a 7% withdrawal rate has been successful on average.