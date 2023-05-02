5 star-rated appliances may only trim your energy costs

5 star-rated appliances may only trim your energy costs1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Demand for energy efficient appliances is rising as people look to reduce their electricity bills. Salespeople are promoting 5-star labelled air conditioning units as they consume up to 25% less energy than lower-rated models. Although these units cost more, they can help users save money over time. However, a study by the Centre for Science and Environment has found that during peak summer temperatures a 5-star AC can consume up to 28% more power.
Searing temperatures and soaring electricity bills. That’s what you can expect in the summers, unless you are vacationing in cooler climes. For most people, the hefty power bills are a source of serious concern, especially if they are using air-conditioners (ACs). It’s no wonder then that demand for electrical appliances that consume less power is rising. And, shops that sell these appliances also understand this.
