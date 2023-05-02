5 star-rated appliances may only trim your energy costs

Two inferences can be made. One, if you live in a city with a notably high power tariff, you will do better by using high rated appliances. Two, cost saving by using a 5 star labelled appliance compounds with higher consumption. This also means that your overall electricity bill will be slashed significantly if you include 5 star labelled variants of those electronic goods that require mandatory higher consumption in a household, such as a fan, tube light or fridge.Moreover, the difference in upfront cost of smaller appliances is so thin that opting for a higher rated one may not pinch too much upfront. For instance, a 5 star 215-litre fridge costs only about ₹3,500 extra compared to a 3 star one in Mumbai. The annual saving in this comparison is about ₹4,480 annually, which means that not only do you recover the upfront cost within one year but also start saving on power bills from the first year itself (see graphic).